Clear backpacks vs. personality-filled lunch boxes: The bittersweet shift in school

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Throughout the week, children were preparing to return to school, with discussions revolving around school supplies, uniforms and punctual school bus arrivals. But amidst the hustle and bustle of back-to-school preparations, there was one aspect of school that brought back nostalgic memories for many — lunchtime.

"Lunchtime was something special. I had perfect attendance, straight A's, and I was most improved," Allen Woodall, who owns the "Lunch Box Museum" in Columbus, said.

Woodall's passion for lunch boxes and the stories they hold was evident as he walked through the museum showcasing his impressive collection that spans nearly a century.

"The Holy Grail of lunch boxes," Woodall proudly pointed out, is the Mickey Mouse lunch kit from 1935, which marks the beginning of collectible character lunch boxes.

"These lunch boxes were a game-changer for kids. Now they could bring more than just soup and sandwiches to school; they could bring their favorite characters and show off their personality too," Woodall said.

He expressed his sadness over the fact that many children nowadays have to bring clear backpacks and lunch boxes to school for safety concerns.

"It just doesn't have the personality that these lunch boxes have," Woodall said.

Among the vast collection, Woodall's favorite lunch boxes were the Dick Tracy and Green Hornet editions.

"They were the ones that got me into collecting. They take me right back to my childhood, 80 years ago," he shared.

Moving on through the collection, there's a rare Beatles lunch box collection from the 1960s, which Woodall said is worth nearly $1,500.

"That Yellow Submarine one, maybe even more," he said.

Beyond the monetary value, the Lunch Box Museum was a place of emotional connections.

"I've been to the Louvre, I've been to museums all over the world, and I've never seen anybody come out crying except for here," Woodall shared. "I've seen people here, and it just brought back such great memories, and it really got emotional."

Each lunch box holds a story, a memory, and a connection to a bygone era that shaped many childhoods.