x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Taking loans to fulfill wedding dreams can lead to financial nightmare

Life still goes on, even in the midst of a pandemic, and for some couples, that means tying the knot. Be careful, you could get twisted up in a lot of debt.

MACON, Ga. — Life still goes on, even in the midst of a pandemic, and for some couples, that means tying the knot. If couples aren't careful, they could get twisted up in a lot of debt. 

A lot of engaged couples moved their spring wedding to this fall because of COVID-19, but even before coronavirus. October, not June, had turned into the big wedding month. According to industry experts, it's a trend that started about four years ago. Something that's not changed is the cost of a wedding.

Financial advisor Sherri Goss says, "People are going online and they're planning their weddings online and they're picking colors online, and these lenders are advertising online and they're charging up to 30 percent interest to get a wedding loan."

According to Goss, wedding loans are four times more popular this year than they were last year.

On average, a couple will spend $30,000 for a wedding and 32 percent of Americans are going into debt for their big day. 

"They feel they have no choice. Other people expect it. They want to impress their guests or they want it to look real good on social media, which are really bad reasons to go into debt."

Goss suggests you and your partner decide what your values are. Decide what most important for your big day and see how you can make those dreams happen without turning it into a financial nightmare.

RELATED: Election leaders look for ways to handle large influx of mail-in ballots in November

RELATED: Using 401(k) for help in pandemic only recommended as last resort

RELATED: Housekeepers the 'hidden heroes' keeping patients, doctors safe during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Crawford County community adopts Class of 2020

RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic's impact on family finances highlights need for emergency planning

RELATED: Deadline to file taxes July 15 due to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Central Georgia makes St. Jude Dream Home History

RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic highlights the dangers of online payday loans

RELATED: Bibb County deputy discusses law enforcement and race relations

RELATED: Central Georgians growing good mental health through gardening during pandemic

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.