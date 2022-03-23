'We should be helping them out': Lyft, Uber add surcharge to help their drivers with fuel costs

Due to rising fuel costs, Lyft customers will now have to pay an extra 55 cents each time they book a ride.

MACON, Ga. — Uber and Lyft customers may notice a price increase the next time they request a ride.

Due to rising fuel costs, Lyft customers will now have to pay an extra 55 cents each time they book a ride.

"The drivers are helping us out, so we should be helping them out," said Lyft customer Desmond Taylor.

Frank Horne -- who lives in Macon -- is a father, husband, former National Guardsman, and is now a Lyft driver. With the uncertainty of gas prices, it worried him before Lyft added a surcharge.

"The gas prices really cut into the income that we make," said Horne.

Lyft's fuel surcharge started this week. The company wanted to help with fuel cost and they say it will help more drivers stay on the road.

"To have that extra, it will keep me out there. It will keep me out there pushing and being able to keep doing it," explained Horne.

Lyft also says drivers can apply for a Lyft direct debit card to get 4-5% cash back on gas, which will go until June 30. The surcharge will go directly to drivers and it will last for at least the next 60 says.