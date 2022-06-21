Man charged with murder of Macon 16-year-old on Mason Street

The man was arrested upon being released from the hospital.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrested in the death of a 16-year-old on Mason Street in Macon on Monday night.

16-year-old Hakeem Flowers was shot and killed in a vacant lot on Mason Street on Monday at around 11 p.m.

Two others were hurt in the shooting, including 29-year-old Kendrea Hubbard.

Hubbard was taken into custody after being released from the hospital and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He currently does not have a bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.