The Smoothie Bar in Warner Robins is the home of the superhero-themed smoothies, but on Saturday the location will have a little more to offer.

Le Elegant Macaron will be at The Smoothie Bar to offer treats at the bar's "1st Quarter Celebration" from noon to 3 p.m.

Co-owner Malcolm Symonette says The Smoothie Bar is celebrating its first three months in business with treats and a giveaway for anyone who comes in to buy a smoothie.

"So, if you come in from 12 to three (Saturday, August 25, 2018), you can throw your name in the hat for an opportunity to win free smoothies for a week," he said.

Le Elegant Macaron is a pop-up bakery that's been offering pop-up shops in Macon and Warner Robins over the last few months.

The bakery currently bakes out of Chef Spring Kitchen in Macon and will continue the pop-up shops until the storefront opens at that location.

The Smoothie Bar is located on Watson Boulevard in the City Crossing shopping center.

If you would like to know more about this weekend's event, click here to visit the Facebook event, click here to visit The Smoothie Bar's Facebook page or click here to visit Le Elegant Macaron's Facebook page.

