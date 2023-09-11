Kendall Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey among those attending 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Cleveland

The Forbes Under 30 Summit is taking place in Cleveland from October 8-11.

CLEVELAND — Many of the world's top young leaders, founders and creators are set to visit Cleveland for the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

The summit, which features a "life-changing four days of connecting, learning, teaching and building," will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 8, and run until Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Cleveland Public Auditorium.

The summit features a private concert headlined by Latto and Halsey, as well as many A-list speakers, networking opportunities and more.

Northeast Ohio native Machine Gun Kelly, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Alix Earle and Matt Rife are just a few of the A-list celebrities and content creators attending the summit.

"With a private concert, A-list speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, industry-focused excursions, local culinary experiences, a legendary bar crawl, a powerful day of community service and more, this event will provide opportunities for young, diverse leaders across industries to collaborate, network, learn, exchange ideas and accelerate local community impact.," according to event organizers.

Forbes and Bad Bunny are also set to host an Under 30 Latinx Pitch Competition. Young Latinx leaders and founders looking to grow their businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses with a chance of winning a $300,000 grand prize.

The following are among those expected to speak during the summit.

Bad Bunny, Global recording artist and 3x GRAMMY winner

Kendall Jenner, Founder, 818 Tequila

Machine Gun Kelly, Artist & Entrepreneur

Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor of Ohio

Justin M. Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland

Renee Montgomery, 2x WNBA Champion and Co-Owner & VP, Atlanta Dream

Matt Rife, Comedian & Actor

Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan

Rainn Wilson, Actor, Author, Writer & Producer

Berner, Cofounder & CEO, Cookies

Peter McGuinness, CEO, Impossible Foods

Anyone interested in attending the event can register HERE.