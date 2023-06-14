Macon200 premieres official bicentennial anthem, 'I Love My City'

The committee says the song adds another layer to Macon's rich musical history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — We've been looking forward to it all week, and now it's here!

The Macon Bicentennial Committee announced the song and released the music video for it Wednesday afternoon.

The video features an intro with people like the mayor, sheriff, district attorney, and superintendent, all dressed in pink.

The song makes references to some Macon staples like H&H Restaurant, The Cherry Blossom Festival, the Ocmulgee Mounds, and the Mercer Bears.

The committee says the song adds another layer to Macon's rich musical history.

"Part of the main mission is to promote a harmonious future, so by producing a song that says 'I love my city,' that's applicable for everybody. I think that puts us on the right road," said Alex Habersham.

It was recorded at Capricorn Sound Studios downtown.