MACON, Ga. — Explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to young kids can be a daunting and sometimes difficult task.

But one Macon kid has a few tips to stay safe.

Emma Ray is 4-years-old, and she wants everyone to understand germs are dangerous.

Mom Tiffany McCook Burgess posted a heartwarming video of her to Facebook.

"Germs make people sick," Emma Ray explained in the video.

She goes on to say you have to wash your hands with both soap and water.

Sesame Street is helping out with reaching children too.

The show posted videos to their website showing kids how to wash their hands properly and how to deal with anxiety surrounding COVID-19.

You can find those videos here.

