Macon 62-year-old in critical condition after bike crashes into log truck on Broadway

A 62-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after he rode into the rear tires of a log truck

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a car crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway at Mead Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 36-year-old man driving an empty log truck was turning right off of Mead Road onto Broadway when a 62-year-old bicyclist coming from the Food Mart at the corner of Antioch and Broadway ran into the rear tires of the trailer.

The bicyclist was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.