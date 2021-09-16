Macon 7-year-old offering sweet lemonade 'hugs' to essential workers

7-year-old Kennadi Mills is hosting a lemonade stand Friday and offering free glasses to police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

MACON, Ga. — Do you like your lemonade sweet or sour? Either way, it will be served with a smile if you stop by one Macon stand Friday.

7-year-old Kennadi Mills says she loves to make people smile and she wants to give back to her community.

She's hosting a lemonade stand Friday and offering free glasses to police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

"People could have a lemonade, so everybody will be happy," Kennadi said.

"It's not really a big surprise -- she's always thinking of other people. She's a hugger, so this has kind of been hard for her, not being able to hug, so this is kind of her hug," Kennadi's mom, Jaime.

Kennadi says she's not interested in making money, she just wants to make folks smile.

You can find her stand at 114 Susan Way in Macon.