Here's how Macon is celebrating the 80th birthday of Otis Redding

Gov. Brian Kemp will proclaim Thursday, Sept. 9, as Otis Redding Day in the state of Georgia

MACON, Ga. — September 9 marks the 80th birthday of the late soul singer, Otis Redding.

To commemorate the milestone birthday; the Redding Estate, Otis Redding Foundation, and other industry partners have planned events and virtual tributes throughout Macon.

Original plans for a weekend of concerts and events are postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Macon will kick off the tributes with an art exhibition titled 'Inspired by Otis' in partnership with Macon Arts Alliance. Artists have created pieces inspired by Otis Redding and his legacy. It opened on Sept 3 and runs through Friday, Sept 24. Masks are required.

On the date of Redding’s birthday, Sept 9, Gov. Brian Kemp will declare the day as Otis Redding Day throughout the state of Georgia.

The Otis Redding Museum and Foundation will also unveil a new collection of Redding memorabilia like handwritten notes, never seen before photos, Otis Redding Fan Club cards, and the original bandstand used by Redding during shows.

The unveiling and proclamation presentation will happened at 10 a.m. Thursday at 339 Cotton Ave. Masks are required.

DJ D-Nice will host a Club Quarantine virtual party on Instagram to celebrate starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. It will last 80 minutes. His account can be found here.

For more information, you can contact Karla Redding-Andrews at Foundation@otisreddingfoundation.org.