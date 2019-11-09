MACON, Ga. — Bibb County firefighters, deputies, and first responders gathered Wednesday morning to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and in their own departments.

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at 8:45 a.m. at Public Safety Memorial Park on Mulberry and 2nd Streets downtown.

County honor guard presented the colors and Georgia State Patrol conducted a flyover as Bagpiper Don Bray played "Amazing Grace."

A wreath was placed at the memorial to remember the victims of 9/11, and roses were placed to remember those who lost their lives serving the Macon community.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation.

Macon 9/11 remembrance

