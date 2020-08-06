MACON, Ga. — A group of Macon activists say the 2012 shooting of Sammy "Junebug" Davis by a police officer should be reopened and investigated.

The group held a news conference Monday morning at Rosa Parks Square.

Davis was shot and killed by officer Clayton Sutton in the parking lot of a Macon Kroger. He was unarmed.

Someone complained that Davis was panhandling, and Sutton claimed that Davis attacked him.

After a GBI investigation, District Attorney David Cooke ruled that Sutton acted properly.

But former Mayor C. Jack Ellis says the case was never investigated thoroughly.

"And I took the position then, right in this spot as so many others gathered with me, and I take the position now that that case should be revisited. It should be reopened," Ellis said. "We know that you can get DNA on a suspect if you want to. Officers, they know how to do that."

At the time, 13WMAZ reported that Sutton had a history of suspensions and complaints, including allegations of excessive force.

The case led to protest marches in Macon.

Sheriff David Davis later fired Sutton for his actions in an unrelated case.

"Civil rights investigations do not start and stop with the local U.S. attorney," Ellis said.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Congressional Democrats unveil police reform bill that would ban chokeholds

Dublin VA to start reopening process on June 15

Everything you need to know about Central Georgia's upcoming primary election

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.