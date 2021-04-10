Macon ADA files motion to revoke bond of accused deputy killer after Monroe County jail fight

The move comes days after news broke of a jail fight in Monroe County, where he is being held as he awaits trial.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office is seeking to revoke the bond of inmate Albert Booze.

Booze is the inmate accused of killing Bibb Deputy Christopher Knight back in April.

According to a motion filed Tuesday, the state is requesting his bond be revoked and he stays in custody until a hearing can be held. That comes days after news broke of a jail fight in Monroe County, where he is being held as he awaits trial.

A Monroe County incident report says he attacked another inmate, then two guards who tried to break up the fight on Sept. 28.

Booze allegedly threw a metal chair, head butted a deputy, bit another one, and then tried to grab a taser from a third guard.

Finally, the report says guards struck Booze, tased him, and subdued him.

He was charged with obstruction, battery, and aggravated assault on a peace officer in Monroe County.

Bond was set for Booze early last month after he wasn’t indicted within the deadline set by state law. His bond was set at $250,000.