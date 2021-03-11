Macon program offers adaptive events, sports for those with cognitive, physical disabilities

The program plans weekly yoga classes, board game days, and enrichment days with art projects, field trips, and more.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Parks and Recreation department is rebuilding its adaptive program after the 2020 quarantine, and they kicked it off with pickleball.

The team started pickleball classes at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center Wednesday evening, but pickleball is just one piece of the pie.

The adaptive program offers a variety of events, classes, and sports activities all geared toward those who learn and exercise a little differently.

Anyone with cognitive or physical disabilities is welcome.

The program plans weekly yoga classes, board game days, and enrichment days with art projects, field trips, and more.

Right now, the bowling league is in full swing, and there's still space to join.

It costs $40 to sign up and $7 for each visit to Pin Strikes.

“This adaptive program is so important. A lot of times, our athletes are excluded because they’re different. What some people forget is that we’re all human and deserve the chance to play sports and have recreational enjoyment!” says Adaptive Coordinator Jabree Jones.