Macon adoption clinic to get outdoor makeover

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church is preparing to do a major makeover for a local adoption agency. 

Central City Church is partnering with Covenant Care Services along with Cutting Edge Landscaping to host their yearly 'Serve Day' Saturday.

The church plans to complete a number of projects this weekend, with one being a total outdoor makeover for Covenant Care Adoption Agency.  

There will also be a prayer walk through the area. 

Executive director Carol Glenhill says this makes the place more welcoming.

"It's important that the yard is inviting, is nice -- we have people come out here take pictures, this is where our adoptive couples walk in and receive a child that a birth mother has chosen to place with them," said Glenhill.

The outside makeover is scheduled for this Saturday from 8 a.m. -1 pm.. The public is invited.

