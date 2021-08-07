Macon adoption clinic to get outdoor makeover

Central City Church is partnering with Covenant Care Services along with Cutting Edge Landscaping to host their yearly 'Serve Day' Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon church is preparing to do a major makeover for a local adoption agency.

The church plans to complete a number of projects this weekend, with one being a total outdoor makeover for Covenant Care Adoption Agency.

There will also be a prayer walk through the area.

Executive director Carol Glenhill says this makes the place more welcoming.

"It's important that the yard is inviting, is nice -- we have people come out here take pictures, this is where our adoptive couples walk in and receive a child that a birth mother has chosen to place with them," said Glenhill.