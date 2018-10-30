Days away from President Donald Trump appearing at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, there are still some details that need to be confirmed.

One thing that has been confirmed is the location -- a 60,000 square foot airplane hangar.

The hangar used to belong to airplane manufacturer Bombardier and can fit about 5 or 6 medium-sized aircrafts. It is the furthest hangar from the main airport gates and lobby.

It is unknown exactly how many people can fit inside, but one of the spectators who will be in attendance is Wanzie Collins, a Trump supporter and longtime Republican.

"We appreciate what he's trying to do. We wish him well and pray for him," says Collins in reference to the president.

The hangar, located at 100 East Drive, will be open starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday and President Trump is set to speak at 4 p.m.

© 2018 WMAZ