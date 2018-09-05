Last fall, an empty lot overlooked I-75 near Sardis Church Road.

Now, 1,000,000 square-foot building sits in its place.

We first reported on the new "fulfillment center" last October, when the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority approved the sale with Amazon.

"From the beginning, this process has been very fluid and very quick," said Stephen Adams, Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

Adams says it's taken only about seven months for crews to erect the massive structure, and soon the keys will be turned over to the giant online retailer.

"The developer is in the process of handing over the building. Thus far, they've handed over 50 percent of the building to Amazon and Amazon is coming along behind them to fill in the racking and internal mechanisms,” said Adasm, “we expect that Amazon will have 100 percent of the building next month —with a certificate of occupancy probably in mid-July.”

Once they're up and running, Amazon promises they'll bring more than 500 jobs to Macon-Bibb

"This is going to have a major economic impact on the community," said Adams.

But, Amazon isn't the only company investing money into Macon-Bibb.

"Over 2,000,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space is under construction today," said Adams.

Across the street, Tyson Foods is expanding its distribution center.

Up the road, Irving Consumer Products is building an 800,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.

"This is something that hasn't happened here in decades," said Adams.

Amazon operations manager Brenda Alfred says she cannot provide information on when Amazon will begin hiring for their new Macon location.

