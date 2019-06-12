MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a woman’s car and the two men accused of stealing it from her at gunpoint.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard, it happened Friday morning just before sunrise.

She says a female driver pulled up to the Wesleyan Gardens apartments on Vineville Avenue to pick someone up.

While sitting there, two men came up to her car and demanded they give it to her at gunpoint. She got out of the car and the two men drove off with it.

The vehicle is a 2013 white Ford Escape with the tag #RMV505. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

If you have more information or spot the vehicle, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'I'd be in a lake': Lizella man receives nearly $700 water bill

Shooter dead, 2 others killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.