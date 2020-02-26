MACON, Ga. — A Macon apartment complex caught fire Wednesday morning, causing visible damage to a few units.

The flames broke out at the Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive.

Pictures and videos from the scene show damage to units on at least three floors of one of the buildings.

Another fire broke out at the same complex last August, displacing 50 people. 17 units were damaged then.

Fire investigators say that fire started behind building C.

13WMAZ is working to learn more information about where and how Wednesday's fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

