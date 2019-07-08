At Tuesday night's council meeting, Macon Mayor Robert Reichert announced the county would roll back the millage rate by about a third of a millage point.

RELATED: 'Rising property values are a great indicator:' Macon mayor calls for property tax rollback

That would save you about $12 on a $100,000 home.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb property tax appeals due

The county says property values are up about 2%, and due to the increased collection, the county chose to rollback the millage rate.

RELATED: Macon property values up according to tax assessors office