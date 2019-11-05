International flour-milling company Ardent Mills officially announced Friday that they would be closing 4 of their American plants, including one in Macon.

The company says that these changes were necessary to enhance the efficiency of the Ardent Mills Network. Excluding the 4 closing plants, the company will continue to operate its remaining 35 flour mills.

Workers at the Macon plant were informed of the closing this Wednesday. They were told that the production of flour has exceeded the demand for it.

"We had learned to live with the fact that this place could endure anything. It's been here a long time and it's been through some tough times. Who was gonna close it? But when they decided to do this, this is a result of a merger between ConAgra Foods and Horizon Milling back five years ago," said Ardent employee Greg Bruton.

Other closing plants are located in Ohio, Pennsyvania, and Minnesota. The plant is set to close June 30th.