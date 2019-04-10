MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Summit Apartments on Edna Place.

It was reported to deputies that a Pizza Hut delivery driver had just finished delivering three pizzas to an apartment.

As he was going back down the stairs to his car, two people came up to him, pointed a gun at the back of his head, and demanded money.

The victim said he threw his wallet on the ground along with $20. He says he asked the suspects for his wallet and ID back, which they gave him after clearing it out.

The two men then ran away before deputies got to the scene. A detailed suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

