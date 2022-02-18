Macon art gallery honors late animator Ron Campbell with exhibit

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, Macon's Gallery West honors the late animator Ron Campbell, whose career lasted for 50 years.
During retirement, Ron Campbell made paintings of several of the cartoons he was involved with such as "Popeye," "Ed, Edd n Eddy," and many more.
Event coordinator and fellow artist Scott Segelbaum says the exhibit is a must-see and will put smiles on faces.
"This is happy. This is happy time. You come in here, you smile. It's bright, it makes you feel good. With COVID and all this stuff, we need a break and we need something that makes us feel good, and this does it. Everyone that walks in here just has a smile on their face. You can't help but do that," Segelbaum said.
The exhibit is free for everyone and you can purchase a painting if one catches your eye.
The gallery began displaying Campbell's work Friday, and the event lasts until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Gallery West is located on Third Street in downtown Macon.