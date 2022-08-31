Macon art gallery's photography exhibit showcases blue-collar workers

The exhibit will be available all month for anyone to see.

MACON, Ga. — A nationally-known photographer with Macon roots is opening up an art show where local blue-collar workers are the stars.

It's part of the Macon Arts Alliance's big First Friday event. It shows off the work of award-winning photographer Matt Odom.

Odom has worked with publications like ESPN, New York Times, Forbes, and more.

For his show, he's giving you a look at his industrial art photos, which feature behind-the-scenes looks at jobs like mechanical and farm work and the people that make it all happen.

Odom says he uses industrial photography as a way to show appreciation to blue-collar workers.

"There is always someone who is working hard around the clock to provide a product for you that you don't get a chance to see," Odom says, "So I hope that people are able to walk in and have a greater appreciation."

The exhibit opens for first Friday, September 2, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. it is free and open to anyone.

The Friday after, you can meet Odom in person at the First Street Art & Wine Festival downtown.

He'll be at the art gallery at 5 p.m. to explain some of his work and talk about what inspired him.