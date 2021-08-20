'I'm no different from them': Macon artist hopes to bring about change through music

Macon musician Billie Slum is sharing his story and songs in hopes of motivating youth to stay on the right path.

MACON, Ga. — For the past couple of months, Bibb County leaders have held forums to talk with people in the community about ways to curb violence. People like pastors, business owners, gun violence victims, and more have spoken out against the violence.

This week, a Macon music artist is sharing his story and songs in hopes of motivating the youth to stay on the right path.

"Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, the Bloomfield area, been writing and performing music pretty much my whole life," said Lorrell Smith.

Smith, who performs under the name Billie Slum, says his passion for music began at an early age. While growing up, Smith says he got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

"I was involved in street activity, gang activity, I was involved in illegal substances, things like that," Smith said.

Smith says after a trip to jail in Macon, he decided it was time to change.

"I began to channel my expression, my pain, whatever you can think of, I channeled that into my music, and that caused me to keep that positive outlook," Smith said.

With his music, Slum hopes that he can motivate people across Bibb County to think twice before committing a crime.

"I'm no different from them. I was once where they are now, and I chose to walk in a different path, and making a better life for me and my family. It is all about the power of mind and the power of choice, and the willingness to succeed," he said.

Smith says music will continue to be his passion and he will continue to advocate for peace in the streets.

"You don't have to consistently be a product of your environment. You can choose to change and walk in a different path, in a different light," Smith said.