Macon artist tries her hand at writing with new children's book

Heidi Clinite says the book is a fun, cute story for kids to enjoy

MACON, Georgia — A Macon artist is looking to put smiles on kids’ faces Thursday. Heidi Clinite will release her book ‘Sassy Susie Sasquatch Sets Sail.’

The book is a fun tale about the adventures of a little monster and her survival in the wilderness.

Although Clinite is primarily an artist, she says she felt inspired to write about the character she created and share a message of perseverance.

Clinite says she thinks many children will be able to relate to the book.

“The book is a tongue twister, so it's really fun to read. It's cute, it's fun. It's a little sad, but it's really heartwarming,” she said.

Her book can be purchased here, or on Amazon.