'Every piece of art is different to everyone who sees it': Macon Arts Alliance holding Drawn to Macon exhibit

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon will be buzzing with activities on January's First Friday, and one event will be the 5th Annual Drawn to Macon art exhibit at the Macon Arts Alliance.

It's the second year submissions were open to artists nationwide. The exhibit features 16 different works, and many of them are from the Central Georgia area.

“We think there’s a nice variety and would like people to come look at some of this work that’s really an opportunity to see work from artists across the country,” said Macon Arts Alliance executive director, Julie Wilkerson.

Artists were asked to submit a piece that showed how they use drawing in their creative practice. There are paintings, traditional pencil drawings, and even some 3D creations in the exhibit.

Mercer University professor and guest juror Yvonne Gabriel selected the showcased works and will be picking a winner from those selections who will be honored with a solo show at the gallery in 2023.

Wilkerson said the exhibit is interesting because the juror who selected the works will become a part of the exhibit.

“Because she looks at the pieces and thinks about what she feels goes together, what drawing means to her, how she feels like the pieces will fit together in and amongst themselves,” she said.

Wilkerson says art can be a conversation starter between people.

“Every piece of art is different and every piece of art is different to everyone who sees it, and that's really what kind of makes art interesting,” she said.

You can see Drawn to Macon V during its opening reception Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Macon Arts Alliance on First Street in downtown Macon. The artists from Central Georgia will be in attendance to talk about their work.

The exhibit will be available for people to view or purchase art from through the end of January.