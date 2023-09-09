Macon Arts Alliance hosting mural festival over the weekend

Artists showed off their skills on Saturday at several downtown locations.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon had the chance to 'paint the town' - literally - on Saturday.

The Macon Arts Alliance is hosting the Macon Mural Festival this weekend, September 8 - 10.

Several local artists painted colorful and creative works on businesses and buildings, and organizers say the festival's goal was to " brand Macon as a vibrant, creative destination and instill community pride through mural art."

Five artists from across the country will be featured, helping businesses share their unique story. They are:

Nicole Merizalde - Triangle Arts - 206 Lower Elm Street

Carlos Jefferson - Synovus Bank - 3rd Street Lane between Mulberry and Mulberry St. Lane

Allison Dunavant and Christine Crawford - Oliver's Corner Bistro - 496 Second Street (Poplar St. Wall)

Will Barker - Macon-Bibb Skate Park - 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

Christian Stanley - Fall Line Brewery - Plum Street Lane between 2nd and 3rd Streets

"We have a community that embraces the arts and you can see it on the walls of our buildings," said Macon Arts Alliance Project Director Bo Walker. "Not only do we produce creative, talented artists, we embrace the work that they do."