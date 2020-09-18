Calling all artists! Macon Arts Alliance seeks submissions for 'Hand Made Holiday' exhibition

Macon Arts Alliance is looking for hand made crafts for its annual holiday exhibition and sale.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Arts Alliance is looking for local artisans to submit their work to possibly be shown and sold at its "Hand Made Holiday" event.

From ornaments to ceramic Christmas trees, an artist can submit any holiday work to display.

Marketing Associate Sierra White says mostly 3D objects are submitted, but any kind of art can be put in the exhibition.

"Anything that can be given as a gift. A lot of people come in and buy things to be gifts for people," she said.

The deadline to submit art is September 28 at 5 p.m., and artists will be notified by October 2 if their art was selected to be showcased in the gallery.

White says they don't have a cutoff number and anyone can submit art, not just those in Macon.

"Honestly it just depends on what we receive," she said. "I don't think there is a cap on how many artists or pieces can be in the show, we're just looking for the best work that represents holidays and the South."

Artists will then drop off their art by October 23 and the alliance "will get everything together and set up the show."

The gallery is commission based, so artists will receive 60% of the retail sales price and the other 40% will go to the Macon Arts Alliance. Items will be on sale online as well.

The exhibit will be located at 486 1st Street in Macon. Admission is free, but people are required to wear masks.

The dates of the exhibition are November 6 to December 24. All unsold items will need to be picked up by December 30.

To submit your work you can send images, price range, sizes and a written description of your work to curator@maconarts.org.