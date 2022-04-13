Macon Arts Alliance needs your help revitalizing Macon's music economy

The project is funded by Downtown Challenge 2.0, a project of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Arts Alliance is working to change the Macon music scene and they need YOUR help to make it happen.

They're currently in Phase One of creating a music plan for Macon with Sound Diplomacy -- a global consultancy advising cities, governments, tourism boards and large organizations on music and night time economic policy.

On Monday, consultants met with the community at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center to hear what people felt was needed to make Macon a great music city.

They've also been visiting different music venues around Macon and will be in talks with Macon-Bibb County government about what Macon needs going forward.

They have three goals:

Attract and retain music talent.

Attract visitors for music.

Provide a successful and sustainable recovery for the local music industry.

"This is really important. Everybody loves music, whether it's church music or hip-hop music or country music or classical music... everyone loves music and so this is to make all of that music successful," said Macon Arts Alliance Executive Director, Julie Wilkerson.

Wilkerson says one of the findings of the Macon Cultural Plan 2020 was for Macon to take a deeper dive into capitalizing on it's music past while investing in its music future.

"We have a lot of very talented musicians here in Macon and we want our community through government and participation, through building infrastructure, through making sure we have the right kind of support services here to be able to support and nurture those musicians so they will be successful in their careers," she said.

There's more information to be gathered, but by Phase Two, consultants will have enough data to assess the entire scope of the music economy from musicians, to music lawyers, to different venues and recording studios as well as ticket sales and hotels in Macon.

The data will be released in August.

If you missed Monday’s meeting and have something to say about music in Macon, you can still fill out a survey about your experiences in the Macon music scene.

Wilkerson says you should fill out the survey if you care about music in Macon and want to see the city be successful.

“If you want to see our auditorium activated, if you want to see that amphitheater be successful, if you want more music everywhere in Macon then fill out this survey and let Sound Diplomacy know what kind of music you like, if you feel like there’s enough of that music here, if you feel like the quality is here, then there is an opportunity to say anything you want to say,” she said.

You can fill out the survey here.