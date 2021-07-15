Macon Arts Alliance showcases work from 'outstanding' high school seniors

The students on display were nominated by their school and picked by local judges

MACON, Georgia — Some of Central Georgia's best student artists are being honored for their outstanding work.

On Thursday, the Macon Arts Alliance exhibited the work of high school senior students nominated in the Golden Eagle Award Art category.

The Golden Eagle Awards, which are sponsored by United Way, celebrate outstanding high school seniors in 14 categories including art, athletics, and literature.

Eagle Award winner and First Presbyterian Day School graduate Ryann Perkins explained the inspiration behind one of her pieces.

"My idea behind most of my pieces were involving fantasy concepts, and then putting them in real life situations," said Perkins. "So I took a fairy and tied it more to abuse in different forms."

Perkins will continue to practice art as she will studies graphic design at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Other nominees included: Amy Bowden, Ananda Frazier, Camdyn Doucette, Claudia Pope, Emily Partain, Faith Johnston (Runner-Up), Hannah Robinson, and Kailyn Wiater.