Kids get your notebooks and pencils ready because school is less than a week away!

On Saturday, at the Buck Melton Center in Macon, Forrest Johnson and Associates helped the community with some of the things on the back to school shopping list.

They handed out over 1,000 backpacks, each one filled with school supplies like highlighters, a notebook, and a pencil pouch.

The fun didn't end there as they had bouncy houses and free food for the community to enjoy.

Managing Attorney Leitra Young Maxwell says this was the 4th annual event and remembers back to what started it all.

"It's really important and we believe in planting seeds for the next generation," she said. "Mr. Johnson needed $500 to go to college and because someone helped him out he's able to do all he does for the community."

The giveaway ended at 3 p.m., but Maxwell says they also plan to give 10% of their yearly earnings back to the community at the end of the year.

© 2018 WMAZ