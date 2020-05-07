Macon Bacon defeats alter ego the Macon Eggs

The Bacon made a come back and scrambled some eggs 11 to 10.

MACON, Ga. — It was breakfast for dinner Saturday night at Luther Williams Field as the Macon Bacon took on the Macon Eggs.

The grease was popping early in this one.

Georgia Colleges Cash Youn knocked one to right field that was easily fielded, but an egg made it home to score in the first.

With the score three to one, the Eggs taking the lead, the Bacon's Austin Deming splits the infield and brought home a flying Tyler Williams from second base.

The Eggs were up five to one in the second until the Bacon scored two runs.

The Bacon were able to pull off a comeback and scramble the Eggs 11 to 10.

After the game, the Bacon hosted a fireworks show.

The Bacon will be back on the field Sunday on the road taking on the Savannah Bananas.

