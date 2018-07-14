The Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department and Macon Bacon hosted a baseball clinic at Luther Williams field on Saturday.

The camp lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and was free for kids ages 8 to 16.

The kids worked with the Macon Bacon players and staff from the recreation department on pitching, hitting, catching and infield and outfield skills.

Many of the kids who attended the clinic said that they were excited and inspired because they come to watch the Macon Bacon play all the time and on Saturday, they got to interact with them on a personal level.

"This camp is so much more than just baseball; it's giving kids the chance to get outside, make some new friends, and get some good exercise for a couple of hours," said Athletics Coordinator Brittni Fletcher.

"We have kids of all ages and skill levels, and are super excited by the great response we got on the camp this year."

"We are excited to bring back baseball to Macon, but most importantly, we understand our role as helping to introduce more and more children to the wonderful game of baseball!" said Todd Pund, Macon Bacon President.

"Our organization is not only here to promote the Macon Bacon, but we are here to also help grow the game."

The camp was part of the national United States Conference of Mayors' (USCM) Play Ball Summer initiative, which focuses on the fun nature of baseball and encourages an active and healthy lifestyle for kids in all communities.

