Macon Bacon hosts race featuring bacon-eating stations every quarter mile

The proceeds from the 5K and 1-mile races were donated to the Warner Robins Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon baseball team and Erthal Chiropractic teamed up to host the Great Macon Bacon Race at Luther Williams Field on Saturday.

The event included a 5K and 1-mile fun run. All runners finished the race inside the stadium.

The 5K started at 8 a.m., and the fun run kicked off an hour later.

The fun run included bacon-eating stations every quarter mile. Prizes were awarded to the top finishers in each age group and top three finishers overall.