Macon Bacon hosts race featuring bacon-eating stations every quarter mile

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon baseball team and Erthal Chiropractic teamed up to host the Great Macon Bacon Race at Luther Williams Field on Saturday.
The event included a 5K and 1-mile fun run. All runners finished the race inside the stadium.
The 5K started at 8 a.m., and the fun run kicked off an hour later.
The fun run included bacon-eating stations every quarter mile. Prizes were awarded to the top finishers in each age group and top three finishers overall.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Warner Robins Chapter of Team Red, White & Blue.