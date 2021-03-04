Macon Bacon job fair offers summer job opportunities

High schoolers, college students, teachers, anyone looking for something to do this summer showed up to apply for jobs.

MACON, Ga. — People from around the Central Georgia had an opportunity to land a new job Saturday.

A job fair was held at Luther Williams Field for seasonal positions during the baseball season.

The team looks to fill up to 150 part-time jobs this summer. The jobs include concessions, ticketing, sales and more.

Applications were available at the gate at Luther Williams Field. During the job fair, potential new employees had the opportunity to meet with a Bacon staff member for a quick conversation.

Those selected at the end of the hiring event went on to the next steps and will be invited for a call-back.

President Brandon Raphael of Macon Bacon says it's a great opportunity to get some bacon in your pocket.

"It gives the opportunity for anybody from all walks of life to have a job for the summer. You think about it, you got high schoolers, college students, you got teachers looking for something for the summer, retirees, anybody that's looking for something. Obviously it's a great opportunity to earn some income over the summer," he said.