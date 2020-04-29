MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon will be postponing the start of its season until July.

According to a news release, the first game of the season will be played on July 1 in Savannah with the first home game slated to take place on Thursday, July 2 at Luther Williams Field.

The new schedule also has the Bacon playing 28 home games (14 of those on Friday or Saturday night), instead of the originally scheduled 25 home games.

The team revealed its 2020 season promotions, which include four fireworks shows.

The first is on July 4, the second is on July 14 at Military Appreciation Night, the third is on July 24 at the Allman Brothers Tribute Night, and the last will be on August 14 at Essential Heroes Night.

As the ballpark gets ready to reopen for its July 2 home opener, there are also new guidelines in place for social distancing and ballpark sanitation.

Social distancing guidelines will reduce field capacity from 3,300 seats per game to 1,300 seats per game.

Season ticket holders, game plan holders and group ticket buyers who committed to the 2020 season will be notified on how seating will be adjusted to fit the guidelines.

“This will be an unusual year for us based on the capacity we have right now. With our advance sales so high, it’s entirely possible to expect every game to be sold out,” said team president Brandon Raphael.

Additionally, all food will be prepared and handed out by concessions staff who are wearing masks and gloves.

Plexiglass shields and alternate payment protocol will be used to provide contactless interaction at the concession stands and merchandise store. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be installed.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Company says drug proved effective against COVID-19 in major US study

Five Macon churches plan countywide food distribution event this weekend