MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon is looking for some new merch, and the team wants your sizzling ideas.

Now through November 15, you can upload and submit your t-shirt designs to the Macon Bacon team store, 'The Pork Shop,' to compete in a contest.

The team is completely open to ideas -- any color, logo, front or back, the team says it'll consider it.

You can also draw your design, make it in Photoshop, or even use Microsoft Paint.

The Pork Shop will then pick the top three designs for the public to vote on from November 18th through the 22nd.

Winner of the t-shirt design contest will get a $50 gift card to the Macon Bacon team store and their winning shirt.

Click here for t-shirt template and a form to submit your design.

If you have trouble with the form, you can email your design to info@maconbaconbaseball.com.

The Bacon have sold merchandise across the country, and even celebrity Kevin Bacon has been seen donning their logo.

