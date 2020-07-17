Macon Bacon to hold open tryouts for a spot on the team

Ever thought you could play college level baseball? Now's your chance!

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from the Bacon's home opening game.

How many times have you watched baseball on TV or paid a visit to the ballpark and thought, 'I could do that.'

Well, the Macon Bacon are giving Central Georgians their shot at baseball glory.

The team is holding open tryouts on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m to see who has what it takes to play Macon Bacon baseball.

“Since the Bacon came to town, we have received numerous calls and messages about people wanting to try out for the team," said team president Brandon Raphael in a release. “Before, we had to turn them away, but now, this is their chance to prove they can be a top-notch Bacon player.”

There are no restrictions on who can try out. The Bacon simply say anyone "who can pick up a bat and throw a ball" are welcome.

The tryout will be pro-style and consist of general baseball drills, like batting practice and fielding.

Those who make the first set of cuts on Saturday will have another tryout on Sunday, July 26.

“We really want to give everyone a chance to prove they can play ball at this level," said Raphael. “But, we are also looking for players who can have some fun and put on a show for our fans.”

Anyone named to the team will be able to play multiple games throughout August and September.