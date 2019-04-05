The Macon Bacon baseball season is almost here, and this year, while adults are enjoying the home games, there's something new for kids. Saturday, the Bacon unveiled their new "Game On Kids Zone," which includes a playground, wiffle ball field, and batting cage.

President Brandon Raphael says after taking a survey last year, they determined that they needed something to keep the young people entertained.

"We didn't have enough areas for the kids to be able to go to during and prior to the games -- apparently, kids don't want to sit through 9 innings of baseball -- so have a great opportunity for them to be able to come and hang out and for the adults to let their kids play, which happens to be right next to our plantation rum tiki bar," said Raphael.

The Macon Bacon home opener is May 31st.