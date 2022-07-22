Macon Bagels featured in Taste of the South magazine

The downtown Macon bagel shop was included in the magazine's annual Taste 50, a list that includes places, products and companies located in the Southeast.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Bagels is a relatively new business, with its one-year anniversary coming up next month. However, they’ve already begun receiving recognition for their bagel creations.

The bagel shop, located in downtown Macon, was featured in the Taste of the South magazine’s ‘Taste 50’, which rounds up 50 people, places, companies, events, and products located in the South.

“It's like a collection of food vendors, restaurants, bars…a bunch of fun places to visit for people traveling in the South,” co-owner Lauren Long said.

Long and Patrick Rademaker are both co-owners and bakers at Macon Bagels.

“It’s a huge honor,” Rademaker said. “We haven't been open a year yet, and to be included in such a big magazine has been an incredible experience.”

Macon Bagels offers many different bagels and cream cheese spreads as well as bagel sandwich creations and special menu items.

They had a weekly biscuit special earlier this summer, and for the rest of the season, they will offer hot dogs. In a series called "Dog Days of Summer", a different hot dog will be offered every week on Fridays and Saturdays. This weekend’s offering is a kimchi dog.

They also plan to commemorate their one-year anniversary in August.

“We’re not quite sure what we’re going to do with that yet, but we’re super excited," Long said.

While Macon may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of tasty bagel spots, for Long and Rademaker, it's been the perfect location for their store.

“Macon attracted us because of the people we met and just the general atmosphere downtown," Long said. “As a young business owner that didn't have, you know, a huge group of investors but just wanted to start something and see what happens, the response from our customers and the community really blew us away."

“It's been perfect,” Rademaker added.

Macon Bagels is located on Third Street and is open Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.