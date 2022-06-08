Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

Felicia's Cake Factory hosted a Back to School giveaway for the community.

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory.

Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year.

Kids enjoyed some music, cupcakes, cotton candy, and popcorn this week before they head back to the books.

Owner Felicia Howard says she organized the event to give back to the community that has given her and her business so much.

"They've been so gracious in keeping us open, not having any background in business it's been very humbling and overwhelming to see the support that we received from the community so we wanted to do a little something to give back to them," Howard says.

This is the second time the bakery has hosted the back to school bash. New Bibb County School District Superintendent, Dan Sims also made an appearance to show support.

This year, they had a few groups help out with organizing the event, including Anesthesia 8811, Accommodate Medical, Lillie's Helper, and J&S Printing.