Macon bar wants county officials to pay over $9M for shutdown over alleged COVID-19 violations

The owners of the Overtyme Bar & Grill filed a federal lawsuit on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A Macon bar wants county officials to pay them more than $9M for shutting them down due to alleged COVID-19 violations.

The owners of the Overtyme Bar & Grill filed a federal lawsuit on Monday.

It names Macon-Bibb County mayor Lester Miller and sheriff David Davis.

The bar owners want each of them to pay up to $3.2M for allegedly violating their rights.

We reported in March 2021 that Davis shut down Overtyme for violating the Governor's COVID-19 orders.

It covered such things as masks, social distancing, and large gatherings.

Davis says his deputies cited the bar for violations at least 4 times before temporarily closing them.

Miller said he had authority to enforce the Governor's order.

Bar owners Larry and Charity Harris disagree.

Davis and Miller told us they were unaware of the suit.