COVID-19 has forced many business owners to reimagine the way they make a living. Nick Tunstell is a Macon barber who makes house calls.

MACON, Ga. — Nick Tunstell has cut hair for more than 20 years, making house calls long before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the coronavirus threatened to take a cut out of his livelihood, he kicked his mobile haircutting business, called Legend, into high gear.

Tunstell says he reached out to his clients and instead of them coming to him. He met them at their houses, their work, or wherever he was needed.

"My business has grown by leaps and bounds, and travel as far as Griffin, Georgia to Roberta, Georgia," Tunstell said.

He says during his house calls, safety is the top priority.

"Make sure they're doing what they need to be doing on their end because I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing on my end as far as masks and face shields -- safe," Tunstell explained.