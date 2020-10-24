Macon barbershop hosts balloon release for breast cancer survivors

MACON, Ga. — One local barbershop rallied behind breast cancer survivors on Saturday.
Sun Valley barbershop held a balloon release to honor survivors and remember those who have lost the fight.
Owner Jerome Finney says this kind of event is needed in the community.
"Well it just shows that we really do support one another and we want to come together for a common cause, and we want to allow people to express themselves and understand that they have a support system," he said.
All proceeds from the event went towards the efforts of local non-profit organizations supporting the community.