One Macon barbershop wants to help kids cut out distractions in order to build their character. The barbers at Razor Line Barbershop want to do their part to groom teenage boys into some sharp men. The shop is partnering with the Central Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America to recruit students and adults ages 14 to 20 for a special program.

The Razor Line Barbershop has some loyal customers, but they want to bring in some new faces. Now that's not to get a haircut. Owner Wade White is looking for students and young adults who are interested in building life skills and finding a career.

"My passion kind of started just seeing a lot of the young males not having positive role models or a positive influence in their lives," said White.

He plans to do that by enrolling them in a year long program at his shop. The teens will learn the skills needed to become a barber, how to properly run a business, and how cosmetology works.

"I want to let them know that there are other pathways in life to choose to make a successful living," said White.

White is expecting to leave a lasting impact on at least 20 different lives. Barber Wesley Mullins says hopefully this program will keep some kids out of trouble.

"Barbering was an opportunity for me to touch people and talk to people and learn communication skills," said Mullins.

White says with a little direction from the barbers, the students can learn discipline, respect, and gain a mentor.

"The youth are our future. If we overlook them we are basically looking over our legacy," said White.

For the price off $33 students can participate in the year long program. Open house is Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. This year, Razor Line Barbershop also sent around 80 kids back to school with sharp haircuts at no cost. Owner Wade White says he enjoys giving back to the community and providing children with a safe and comfortable environment while they get their haircuts.

