Macon Bass Pro Shops to hire 100 employees

Here's what you need to know.

MACON, Ga. — Bass Pro Shops in Macon is set to hire 100 new employees.

The company announced they are hosting an outdoor hiring event on Saturday.

They're looking for 100 people to join the distribution center in Macon.

The event will be held in the distribution center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be on-site interviews and offer extensions.

The company says people will have to have a health screening when they get there and will have to stay inside their cars until they're called for an interview.

Interviews will be conducted in the order applicants arrive.

Folks can apply online at basspro.com/careers before arriving at the event.