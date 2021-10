General admission tickets are $35.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia has plenty of events to fill up your weekend.

Macon’s Beer Fest happened Saturday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Third and Poplar Streets in downtown.

It’s been around since 2010 and has grown into one of Georgia’s premier craft beer events. But it’s more than just a chance to grab a drink.

Organizers say it’s a health fair disguised as a beer festival.

It’s meant to educate men on the risks of prostate cancer.

General admission tickets are $35.