Macon Beets plans plant-based project to help people find healthier diet

MACON, Ga. — Next week, volunteers in Macon will take part in a 10-day project aimed at finding a healthier diet.

The project was introduced by Macon Beets, a vegan food group. Macon Rescue Mission residents, staff members, and other volunteers will go on a 10-day diet eating only plant-based foods.

Experts from the Macon Volunteer Clinic will study the group by monitoring cholesterol levels, offering resources to learn more about the diet, and following up with testing.

Nurse practitioner Justin Wolfe says Macon has a high-risk level of chronic illnesses.

"A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, limited low-saturated fat, avoiding red meats, can therefore help reduce these risk factors for chronic illness," he said.